Former MLA Rajaiah’s car fatally hits woman in Madikonda 

Published - July 22, 2024 12:03 am IST - HANAMKONDA 

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA Rajaiah’s car involved in the accident

A woman was fatally struck by former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah’s car at Madikonda near here on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Kalkota Swapna, 40. 

The accident reportedly occurred while Swapna was crossing a four-lane road in Madikonda. According to police sources, Rajaiah was in the car, while his driver Ashok was behind the wheel. The senior politician was coming to Hanamkonda from Hyderabad when the accident happened. 

To avoid immediate public reaction and potential complications, Rajaiah reportedly abandoned the car some distance away at Bapujinagar and left the scene in another vehicle.

Swapna’s husband has lodged a complaint with the Madikonda police, who confirmed the filing of a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the driver and added that a probe is under way.

