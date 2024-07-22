GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former MLA Rajaiah’s car fatally hits woman in Madikonda 

Published - July 22, 2024 12:03 am IST - HANAMKONDA 

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA Rajaiah’s car involved in the accident

Former MLA Rajaiah’s car involved in the accident

A woman was fatally struck by former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah’s car at Madikonda near here on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Kalkota Swapna, 40. 

The accident reportedly occurred while Swapna was crossing a four-lane road in Madikonda. According to police sources, Rajaiah was in the car, while his driver Ashok was behind the wheel. The senior politician was coming to Hanamkonda from Hyderabad when the accident happened. 

To avoid immediate public reaction and potential complications, Rajaiah reportedly abandoned the car some distance away at Bapujinagar and left the scene in another vehicle.

Swapna’s husband has lodged a complaint with the Madikonda police, who confirmed the filing of a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the driver and added that a probe is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.