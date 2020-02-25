TelanganaHyderabad 25 February 2020 21:10 IST
Former MLA passes away
Updated: 25 February 2020 21:10 IST
was undergoing treatment after heart attack
Former MLA, Sanjeev Rao passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for a heart attack at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Mr. Rao was elected as the MLA from Vikarabad on TRS party ticket. He hails from Gatevanampalli in Nawabpet mandal.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock at the sudden demise and offered his condolences to the family members.
