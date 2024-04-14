Former MLA Muthireddy booked in connection with a land dispute

April 14, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - JANGAON

A case has been filed against former MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy over a land dispute. G Rajender Reddy, the son of former municipal chairperson Gadipelli Premalatha Reddy, filed the complaint on April 10.

According to sources, the complainant alleged that Mr. Yadagiri Reddy and others had encroached upon some of his land under survey number 214 at Cheetakodur village in Jangaon Mandal to lay a bitumen road to his land under survey number 39 which falls Jangaon revenue jurisdiction. It is worth mentioning that both Gadipelli Premalatha Reddy and Mr. Yadagiri Reddy are members of the opposition BRS.

When contacted, Jangaon Station House Officer (SHO) Raghupathi Reddy confirmed that a case has been registered against Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and another person, Booreddy Pramod Reddy, on Saturday. They were booked under various sections of the IPC related to trespassing, property damage, and intimidation.