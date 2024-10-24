GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former MLA from Kollapur hits out at Jupally for not developing constituency

Published - October 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MLA from Kollapur, Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, has alleged that the only development achieved by sitting MLA and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao is the indiscriminate rise in the belt (liquor) shops and despite visiting four countries as the Minister for Tourism, he has failed to get even one new project to the constituency/State.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday along with party leader from the constituency R. Abhilash and K. Vijaykumar, Mr. Reddy sought to know from the minister as to how many tourism projects he had secured to his constituency or to the State so far, and what was the development he had achieved for his constituents since December last.

Hitting out at Mr. Krishna Rao criticising BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao day in and day out without any rhyme or reason, Mr. Harshavardhan Reddy reminded how he (Krishna Rao) as the BRS leader used to criticise A. Revanth Reddy. Mr. Krishna Rao was elected to the Assembly much before Mr. Harish Rao was elected but the former had failed to develop Kollapur in any manner. Mr. Harshavardhan Reddy asked why Kollapur could not become even half of Siddipet in terms of development.

The BRS leader alleged that the law and order situation in Kollapur constituency had deteriorated ever since Mr. Krishna Rao was elected and at his behest the police were harassing the BRS activists and leaders with false cases. Accused in the BRS leader B. Sridhar Reddy’s murder were not arrested even six months, he said, adding that political attacks were on the rise in the constituency and land title deeds were changing without even the knowledge owners.

October 24, 2024

Telangana / state politics

