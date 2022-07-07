Former MLA from A.P escapes during police raid on cock fights

Organisers fled under of cover of darkness, say police

Telugu Desam party leader and former MLA from Denduluru in Andhra Pradesh Chintamaneni Prabhakar was among the six persons who fled when the police raided a farm house on city outskirts in Patancheru late on Wednesday night on a tip-off that cock fights were being held there.

While hunt is on for the absconding former legislator and five others, 21 others were arrested. All the arrested were presented before a local court here on Thursday. They were granted bail and set free. An amount of ₹13.12 lakh and 26 mobile phones were seized during the raid.

Twenty seven cars, in which the organisers and punters had come to the farm house located at Kanjarla and abandoned by them following police raid along with 30 knives used in cock fights were also seized. “On seeing our police party, Mr. Prabhakar and some fled taking advantage of the darkness,” Patancheru DSP Bheem Reddy said.

While one Akkineni Satish was among the arrested cock fight organisers, other organisers — Krishnam Raju, Muvva Nani and Srinivasa Rao — escaped, the DSP said.