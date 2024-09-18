GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former MLA Balka Suman accuses Revanth of poor governance, diversion politics 

Published - September 18, 2024 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leader and former MLA Balka Suman has alleged that the Congress is deliberately diverting public attention from its failure to fulfil election promises. He accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of engaging in diversionary tactics, asserting that none of the guarantees made in the Congress manifesto have been fulfilled over the past nine months, particularly regarding job creation.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, he said, “Not a single job has been filled in nine months, and the announcement of the job calendar has been nothing but a farce.” He also criticized the State Congress leadership for failing to effectively implement the loan waiver scheme, claiming that only ₹17,933 crore of the waiver has been processed, leaving many farmers in distress.

Balka Suman further accused Revanth Reddy of using diversionary politics to avoid scrutiny of the Congress’s performance. He added that Rahul Gandhi’s stance on party defections sharply contrasts with Revanth Reddy’s policies. Mr. Suman also made serious allegations regarding the Congress’s handling of real estate projects, stating that, under the name of HYDRAA, the party is collecting money. The BRS leader accused the Congress of spreading fake news on social media against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders. He warned that although KCR and KTR may ignore such tactics, he would not hesitate to act against those in Revanth’s camp who engage in spreading falsehoods.

