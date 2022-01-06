Telangana

Former MLA arrested

BJP State leader and former Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shoba was arrested by Karimnagar police on Wednesday on charges of obstructing cops from discharging their duties during BJP’s Jagarana Deeksha here on Sunday night. She was produced in a local court which remanded her in 14-day judicial custody, sources said. Senior party leaders condemned her arrest terming it as a repressive measure to implicate BJP leaders in false cases for raising their voice on behalf of employees and teachers.

The Karimnagar two town police on Monday registered cases against several BJP leaders under various Sections including 188, 332, 333, 149 and 147 of the IPC as well as Section 51-B of the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) in connection with the incident.


