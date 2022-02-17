Former Minorities Minister condemns TMREIS expenditure on KCR’s birthday

Former Minister and Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir on Thursday condemned the use of public funds for celebrating Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Shabbir slammed the developments at the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), which gave the go-ahead to principals of its colleges and schools, to spend up to ₹10,000 for CM’s birthday functions.

“Why is taxpayers’ money being used to celebrate the birthday of KCR?” Mr. Shabbir asked even as he accused Mr. Rao of ‘misusing’ TMREIS funds for TRS propaganda.

“Children belonging to poor and middle class families study in the TMERIS and other social welfare schools. Instead of imparting them proper education, the KCR government is misusing them as a platform to spread falsehood and lies,” he said.