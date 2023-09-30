HamberMenu
Former minister Motkupalli likely to join Congress

He meets Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shiv Kumar in Bengaluru

September 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
file photo of Motkupalli Narasimhulu.

file photo of Motkupalli Narasimhulu. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Former minister and BRS leader Motkupalli Narsimhulu met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shiv Kumar in Bengaluru leading to speculation that he would soon join the Congress.

Mr. Narsimhlu who joined the BRS from the BJP in July 2021 is peeved that the party has ignored him for the elections and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has denied him an appointment despite several requests. Mr. Narsimhlu hailed KCR as the ‘New Ambedkar’ while joining the BRS.

He is expected to join the Congress soon eyeing the Tungaturthi seat, which already has many aspirants, including senior leader Addanki Dayakar. Sources said the Congress has not confirmed the seat for him but his services would be utilised. A senior Dalit leader, Mr. Narsimhlu served as a minister in the TDP government representing the Tungaturthi constituency.

He recently created a storm condemning the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and sat on a one-day deeksha as well.

