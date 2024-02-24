GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former minister G Chinna Reddy appointed Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board

February 24, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. G. Chinna Reddy

Dr. G. Chinna Reddy

Senior Congress leader and former minister Gillella Chinna Reddy (68) has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB), with a rank equivalent to that of a cabinet minister, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Saturday.

The TSPB holds significant responsibilities in the State’s planning and development endeavours, including the formulation of annual and five-year plans, preparation of the State plan budget, and conducting socio-economic surveys.

Dr. Chinna Reddy, who holds a Ph.D. in Agriculture (Biometry and Plant Breeding) from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia, as well as an LLB degree, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for four terms representing the Wanaparthy Assembly constituency. Additionally, he has held the position of minister for Rural Development in undivided Andhra Pradesh and has been actively involved in various capacities within the Congress party since his initiation into the Youth Congress in 1977. He hails from Jayanna Tirumalapur village in the Gopalpet mandal of Wanaparthy district.

