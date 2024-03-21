Former Minister demands ₹10,000 per acre compensation for farmers

March 21, 2024 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

BRS leader and former Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy flayed the Congress government for “neglecting farmers”.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, he asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to provide ₹10,000 per acre compensation to farmers for crop losses incurred due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Additionally, he demanded a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre for crops affected due to water scarcity.

Mr. Reddy accused the government of trying to gain political mileage by blaming the previous BRS-led regime, and reminded people that the agriculture sector flourished during the BRS regime, but the current government’s policies were causing distress among farmers.

The Minister spoke of extensive damage to crops in north Telangana due to unseasonal rains. He added that despite borrowing ₹16,400 crore in the last three months, the government has failed to adequately support initiatives like the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He also accused the government of misleading the youth by claiming to have created 30,000 jobs ahead of parliamentary elections.

