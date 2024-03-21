GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Minister demands ₹10,000 per acre compensation for farmers

Mr. Reddy accused the government of trying to gain political mileage by blaming the previous BRS-led regime, and reminded people that the agriculture sector flourished during the BRS regime, but the current government’s policies were causing distress among farmers.

March 21, 2024 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Singireddy Niranjan Reddy | Photo Credit: Achuth Vinay

BRS leader and former Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy flayed the Congress government for “neglecting farmers”.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, he asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to provide ₹10,000 per acre compensation to farmers for crop losses incurred due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Additionally, he demanded a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre for crops affected due to water scarcity.

Mr. Reddy accused the government of trying to gain political mileage by blaming the previous BRS-led regime, and reminded people that the agriculture sector flourished during the BRS regime, but the current government’s policies were causing distress among farmers.

The Minister spoke of extensive damage to crops in north Telangana due to unseasonal rains. He added that despite borrowing ₹16,400 crore in the last three months, the government has failed to adequately support initiatives like the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He also accused the government of misleading the youth by claiming to have created 30,000 jobs ahead of parliamentary elections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.