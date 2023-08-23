ADVERTISEMENT

Former minister Chandrashekhar joins Congress

August 23, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Former minister and BJP leader A. Chandrashekhar joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking after Mr. Chandrashekhar joined the party, Mr. Revanth Reddy challenged BRS leaders to come for a debate on Nagarjunasagar bund to discuss the contribution of the Congress in the country.

Promising to give due position to the former minister, the TPCC president recalled the contribution of Mr. Chandrashekhar in the statehood movement. Accusing the BRS regime of turning the State into a graveyard, he said the highest number of illegal belt shops in the country were functioning in Telangana with the Government amassing ₹2,500 crore through auction of liquor shops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He dared Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to contest from Kamareddy, if he brought Kaleshwaram water to the constituency. He said there was huge corruption in the construction of the project.

“We built 25 lakh Indiramma houses in ten years during the Congress regime. “

Arrangements reviewed

TPCC president reviewed the arrangements for the Praja Garjana Sabha to be held at Chevella on August 26. He gave instructions and suggestions to local leaders about the arrangements. Mr. Revanth Reddy called upon party rank and file to make the Praja Garjana Sabha a success.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US