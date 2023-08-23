HamberMenu
Former minister Chandrashekhar joins Congress

August 23, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Former minister and BJP leader A. Chandrashekhar joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking after Mr. Chandrashekhar joined the party, Mr. Revanth Reddy challenged BRS leaders to come for a debate on Nagarjunasagar bund to discuss the contribution of the Congress in the country.

Promising to give due position to the former minister, the TPCC president recalled the contribution of Mr. Chandrashekhar in the statehood movement. Accusing the BRS regime of turning the State into a graveyard, he said the highest number of illegal belt shops in the country were functioning in Telangana with the Government amassing ₹2,500 crore through auction of liquor shops.

He dared Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to contest from Kamareddy, if he brought Kaleshwaram water to the constituency. He said there was huge corruption in the construction of the project.

“We built 25 lakh Indiramma houses in ten years during the Congress regime. “

Arrangements reviewed

TPCC president reviewed the arrangements for the Praja Garjana Sabha to be held at Chevella on August 26. He gave instructions and suggestions to local leaders about the arrangements. Mr. Revanth Reddy called upon party rank and file to make the Praja Garjana Sabha a success.

