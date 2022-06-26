Former Minister Boda Janardhan joins Congress

TPCC president Revanth Reddy completed one year in office on Sunday

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who completed one year in office as president of the party on Sunday, said Congress was all set to come back to power in the next elections and the way senior leaders of other political parties want to join the party reflected the mood.

Mr. Reddy was speaking after inducting former Minister Boda Janardhan, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He joined along with several other leaders from the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The TPCC president said AICC president Sonia Gandhi had a lot of faith in him while entrusting the responsibility and asking him to fight on behalf of the people. The party has been fighting for Dalits, Girijans and all other sections that have been cheated by the TRS government, he said. It was only after the ‘Nirudyoga Jung’ programme announced by the party that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the filling up of vacancies, he argued.

Stating that people were reposing faith in the Congress party and the Warangal Declaration for farmers had energised the community, he said those questioning the Congress promises should remember that even former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was questioned similarly when he announced free power for agriculture. It was Congress that provided free power and also brought corporate medical facilities to the poor through the Arogyasri scheme launched by YSR.

Fee reimbursement, Indiramma houses and farm loans waiver are examples of Congress party’s commitment to the society and welfare of all the sections, he said.

Targeting the CM, he said no women member found place in KCR’s first Cabinet while the only Dalit was removed unceremoniously. But Congress always stood for social justice, he said and asked the cadre to be prepared for elections next June.

BJP is communal

Mr. Boda Janardhan, while expressing his happiness in joining the Congress, termed Mr. Revanth Reddy as the only politician sincerely fighting KCR in Telangana. He said BJP was more interested in demolishing mosques than thinking of poorer sections like BCs and Dalits. BJP was now suffering with group politics, he claimed.

He said TRS leaders have ‘looted’ the State and every MLA was worth hundreds of crores now. Others who joined along with him included Raavi Srinivas of BSP from Sirpur Kagaznagar and TRS leaders Srinivas Reddy, Radha Srinivas, ZPTC of Metpally in Korutla, former Market Committee chairman, Kallem Shankar Reddy and Sarpanch Gopi Muthyam Reddy.

Several leaders of TRS party from Mancheriyal district joined the Congress in the presence of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka. They were led by former MLC K. Premsagar Rao. Those who joined the party included Mahesh Patel, Nazeem, Sagar, Firoz, Uday Sagar. Mancheriyal district Congress president, K. Surekha and others were present.