Former MBT corporator Amjed Ullah Khan to contest from Yakutpura

November 10, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan on Thursday announced that he would contest from the Yakutpura Assembly constituency.

Mr. Khan is a former corporator who represented the Azampura division. He is the son of former All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator (AIMIM) Aman Ullah Khan, who owing to disagreements with former AIMIM president Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, formed the MBT.

Mr Khan has been operating from his office in Chanchalguda, donning the hat of a philanthropist. He has been organising “Praja Darbar”, an initiative which seeks to connect donors with those who find themselves in difficult situations and require funds, for example, for surgeries, or to pay overdue school fees.

He has also been actively taking up the cause of stranded non-resident Indians students and other expatriates, especially those living in West Asian countries, the USA and Canada. He has liaised with the Government of India, and the Telangana government to bring such people back to the country.

In the past, it was MBT president and the party’s current candidate’s brother Majeed Ullah Khan who unsuccessfully contested from Yakutpura. The MBT has been a fierce critic and positioned itself as a rival of AIMIM.

