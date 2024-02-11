ADVERTISEMENT

Former Mayor of Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan meets CM

February 11, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

He is reportedly looking to contest for Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Sunday evening sparking off rumours of his entry into the party.

Mr. Rammohan, who sailed with BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao since the party formation, was made the GHMC Mayor after Telangana State was formed. However, his unsuccessful efforts to secure MLA ticket saw him being sidelined him in the party.

Sources said Mr. Rammohan is seeking Malkajgiri seat though the Congress party would also like to consider him for the Secunderabad constituency if it wished to field a Backward Classes community leader.

Mr. Rammohan is apparently peeved with the BRS leadership for denying him the MLA ticket. “When some political leaders, who were never a part of the Telangana agitation, were given multiple opportunities why am I denied such an opportunity,” he is reported to have asked.

