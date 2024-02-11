Former Mayor of Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan meets CM

February 11, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

In yet another setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Sunday evening sparking off rumours of his entry into the party.

Mr. Rammohan, who sailed with BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao since the party formation, was made the GHMC Mayor after Telangana State was formed. However, his unsuccessful efforts to secure MLA ticket saw him being sidelined him in the party.

Sources said Mr. Rammohan is seeking Malkajgiri seat though the Congress party would also like to consider him for the Secunderabad constituency if it wished to field a Backward Classes community leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rammohan is apparently peeved with the BRS leadership for denying him the MLA ticket. “When some political leaders, who were never a part of the Telangana agitation, were given multiple opportunities why am I denied such an opportunity,” he is reported to have asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.