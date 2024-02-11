GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Mayor of Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan meets CM

He is reportedly looking to contest for Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket

February 11, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Sunday evening sparking off rumours of his entry into the party.

Mr. Rammohan, who sailed with BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao since the party formation, was made the GHMC Mayor after Telangana State was formed. However, his unsuccessful efforts to secure MLA ticket saw him being sidelined him in the party.

Sources said Mr. Rammohan is seeking Malkajgiri seat though the Congress party would also like to consider him for the Secunderabad constituency if it wished to field a Backward Classes community leader.

Mr. Rammohan is apparently peeved with the BRS leadership for denying him the MLA ticket. “When some political leaders, who were never a part of the Telangana agitation, were given multiple opportunities why am I denied such an opportunity,” he is reported to have asked.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.