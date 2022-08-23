Former Mayor booked for extortion, cheating

Owner of infra firm allegedly cheated in land deal

The Ghatkesar police in Rachakonda Commissionerate have booked former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan for extortion, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and under various provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police’s first information report, Mr. Rammohan was named accused two and another Maryala Tirumal Reddy, managing partner of M/s Mahalakshmi Constructions as accused one, for allegedly cheating a man in a land transaction worth about ₹ 4 crore.

Mr. Rammohan had made Bommaku Murali, owner of ‘Bommaku Infra’ to invest the large sum for clearing issues of the 11.28 acre agricultural land and as advance. It was alleged that Mr. Rammohan using his political clout delayed the online registration at Medchal district registrar office, and later got the land buyer to quit the agreement. He had threatened the complainant to drop out of the land deal or face dire consequences.

An investigation was opened.