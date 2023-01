January 28, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following her on her Twitter handle. Ms. Reddy who is now in the BJP, in a statement, said she felt proud that she was among 2,491 people whom the Prime Minister followed while 86.1 million people followed him on Twitter. She was among the few politicians from Telugu speaking States whom Mr. Modi followed on social media platform which he widely used to engage with people.