Former Maoists given essential commodities
Surrendered extremists and sympathisers struggling due to lockdown
Kumram Bheem Asifabad district police on Tuesday distributed essential commodities to former Maoists and sympathisers from the Tiryani police station limits in view of the problems faced by them during the lockdown period. The commodity packets were handed over to surrendered Maoists and sympathisers from Mangi, Rompally and Pangidi Madora villages by Rebbena CI Akula Ashok and Tiryani SI Pushpala Rama Rao in the Tiryani police station premises. The officials said the programme was taken up to prevent poor tribal people from remote habitations from going astray due to the problems they were facing.
