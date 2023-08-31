Former Maharashtra governor’s doctor-son and his wife join BJP

August 31, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former Union Minister and ex-Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao’s son, Ch. Vikas Rao, along with his wife Deepa, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here at the state office in Nampally on Wednesday.

The joining took place in the presence of Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G.Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Nizamabad MP D. Aravind.

The couple are both medical professionals and well known for their philanthropic work in the Vemulawada region of Rajanna-Sircilla district through their foundation. Dr.Rao said he has been closely associated with the ‘Sangh Parivar’ from childhood and inspired having watched party stalwarts like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Deputy PM L.K. Advani, senior Minister Murali Manohar Joshi and former presidents Bangaru Laxma, Bandaru Dattatreya over the years, from close quarters.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of ‘development and welfare for all’ has been another inspiring message. From now on, I and Dr. Deepa will dedicate the rest of our lives to the party,” he said amid slogans and applause from the assembled gathering including many people from his hometown.

Mr.Kishan Reddy appealed to “educated and enlightened” people to join BJP while Mr.Laxman commended the doctor-couple for giving up a ‘highly lucrative medical practice’ to join public service and said this should encourage well-meaning youth to join politics.