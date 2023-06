June 16, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Kodangal MLA Gurnath Reddy is likely to rejoin the Congress in a few days.

He was invited by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who had met him at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday. Mr. Gurnath Reddy has been with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) but has been staying away from party activities for the last few years. Considered a strong man of the Kodangal constituency, he had represented the constituency earlier as a Congress candidate.