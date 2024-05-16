ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja to visit Khammam on May 19

Updated - May 16, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 12:50 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Shailaja from Kerala will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the office building in Khammam

The Hindu Bureau

Former Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. File | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Former Health Minister of Kerala K. K. Shailaja will inaugurate the CPI (M)’s Khanapuram Haveli area committee office building in Khammam on May 19, 2024.

In a statement, the CPI (M) Khammam district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao said the area committee new office building has been named after Sattenapalli Ramakrishna, one of the demonstrators killed in police firing on “anti-power tariff hike” protest at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad in the year 2000. Senior CPI(M) leader Ms Shailaja from Kerala will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the office building. A red shirt volunteers rally will mark the event in Khammam on Sunday.

