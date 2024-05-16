Former Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja to visit Khammam on May 19

Former Health Minister of Kerala K. K. Shailaja will inaugurate the CPI (M)’s Khanapuram Haveli area committee office building in Khammam on May 19, 2024.

In a statement, the CPI (M) Khammam district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao said the area committee new office building has been named after Sattenapalli Ramakrishna, one of the demonstrators killed in police firing on “anti-power tariff hike” protest at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad in the year 2000. Senior CPI(M) leader Ms Shailaja from Kerala will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the office building. A red shirt volunteers rally will mark the event in Khammam on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.