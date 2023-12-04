Former IPS officers political entry: Nagaraj registers victory, Praveen Kumar tastes defeat

December 04, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Of the two former IPS officers who made their maiden entry into electoral politics in 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, K.R. Nagaraj emerged victorious while R.S. Praveen Kumar tasted defeat.

“Democracy is alive and my victory is an indication,” said Mr. Nagaraj who won Wardhannapet Assembly seat in Warangal district. Soon after retiring as Nizamabad Police Commissioner, he plunged into politics, contesting as Congress nominee.

Mr. Nagaraju had the distinction of being conferred with IPS having joined police department as sub-inspector. With accelerated promotions for his works accomplished in the fight against left wing extremism, he eventually became superintendent of police before being conferred with IPS.

in the polls, he won over his nearest rival Aroori Ramesh of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party with a margin of 19,458 votes. A sportsperson, Mr. Nagaraj said he would strive to make Wardhannapet a model constituency.

But Mr. Praveen Kumar, an IPS direct recruit who took voluntary retirement after reaching the rank of Additional Director General of Police, could not record success in his second innings as a politician. He joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and became its State unit president.

Mr. Kumar contested from Sirpur assembly constituency of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district as BSP nominee. He worker as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bellampally under which the assembly seat falls. After taking over as BSP president, he covered the constituency as part of his state wide foot march.

The cop-turned politician stood at third position by securing 44,646 votes. The sitting MLA of BRS Koneru Konappa got 60,614 votes. Palvai Harish Babu, a BJP nominee, won the seat with 63,702 votes. Mr. Kumar congratulated Congress party for recording historic win in the State. “The results were a bit disappointment to BSP. But we learnt a lot of lessons. Going door to door to carry out the movement of Bahujans in the future is our duty,” he tweeted.