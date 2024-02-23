GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former IAS officer Jannat Hussain passes away

He served as Chief Information Commissioner of united AP under RTI Act

February 23, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Ravi Reddy
Ravi Reddy
Former IAS officer Jannat Hussain passed away on February 23, 2024.

Former IAS officer Jannat Hussain passed away on February 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former IAS officer and ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner Jannat Hussain (73 years) passed away in Sullurupeta of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

A 1977 batch IAS officer of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh cadre, Jannat Hussain was suffering from Alzheimers disease for sometime. He was staying with his second son Niaz in Sullurupeta. He passed this morning and the family is bringing his mortal remains to Kundanbagh residence in Hyderabad.

The then AP Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy signed the first file providing free power to the farm sector after he assumed office in 2004. The former IAS officer Jannat Hussain is seen in the picture.

The then AP Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy signed the first file providing free power to the farm sector after he assumed office in 2004. The former IAS officer Jannat Hussain is seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

He is survived by wife, a daughter and two sons. Hailing from a humble background from Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jannat Hussain cracked the civil services and allotted Andhra Pradesh cadre.

In his 32-years as a bureaucrat, Mr. Jannat Hussain, soft spoken upright officer is remembered for his services in different capacities in the erstwhile united AP.

He served as Collector of Nellore district and went on to serve as Agriculture commissioner, Rural Development Commissioner, GHMC Commissioner, Social Welfare Secretary and Energy Secretary.

He is best known as the then Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s Principal Secretary, who played a significant role in the implementation of the free power to agriculture sector as soon as Dr. Reddy became the CM of AP. Mr. Jannat Hussain was on the dais when Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy signed the first file on free power at an impressive swearing ceremony held at the L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad in 2004.

He went on to serve in the same capacity with the Chief Minister K. Rosaiah and became Special Chief Secretary. In 2010, he was picked up as the Chief Information Commissioner of united AP.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy condoled the passing away of Jannat Hussain today. He expressed grief over the demise of Jannat Hussain and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members. Condolences poured in for the former bureaucrat. The last rites are expected to be performed on Saturday.

