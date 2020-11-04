Former Guntur MLA’s son killed in NH-65 accident near Choutuppal

A 22-year-old man was killed on the spot, when he along with his pillion rider pulled over on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) briefly, and a speeding car rammed into them late evening on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as SK Sharooq, son of former Guntur (East) legislator SK Mastan Vali. The pillion rider and the victim’s friend SK Fayaz, 22, was lucky to escape without injuries.

It was learnt that Sharooq was in the final year of BBA degree in Guntur and Fayaz was running a small business.

According to Choutuppal police, the accident took place around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, when the duo pulled over on the highway near Dharmojigudem village X road. They were on their two-wheeler, traveling towards Hyderabad from Guntur.

Police quoted Fayaz as saying that they stopped on the highway side to put on a sweater as it was getting cold. And a speeding red colour car rammed into them, and Sharooq died at the spot even before the ambulance arrived.

Speaking to The Hindu, Choutuppal police said the driver of the car was initially identified as Ketharaju Lingaswamy, a local from here, and the vehicle was seized. However, inquiry showed that the owner-cum-driver of the four-wheeler was Satish, who had falsified identity information to the police.

Apart from cases of negligent driving causing death, police have booked relevant cases against the two. An investigation was opened.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body was shifted to Choutuppal government hospital for further procedure.