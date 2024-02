February 08, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

Much to the disappointment of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), former Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and sitting corporator of Borabanda, Baba Fasiuddin, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC incharge Deepadas Munsi. Mr. Baba Fasiuddin, a close follower of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, was part of the Telangana agitation since 2002. He was made the Deputy Mayor in 2016 when the TRS (now the BRS) won 99 seats out of the 150 divisions.

