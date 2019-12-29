Former FCI employees seek a decent pension

Even as the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) is being revived and ready for commercial production in March 2020, the employees associated with the closed Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCI), Ramagundam have urged the Union government to provide them a dignified pension scheme for a living.

Several hundreds of employees of Ramagundam FCI, who have been forcibly removed from service following the closure of the plant two decades ago, have been running from pillar to post appealing to various governments to provide them a suitable pension from the existing EPS-95 scheme and medical facilities under CGHS and ESI facilities.

Presently, the EPS pensioners of FCI are getting pension of less than ₹ 1,000 per month which is less than the Asara pension of the Telangana State government. They also alleged that the government had stalled two wage revisions payable in 1992 and 1997 to the FCI Ramagundam employees.

In a press note here on Sunday, former employees of FCI Ramagundam said that they were eking out a miserable life with meagre pension and the government had not provided commuted amount to them even after 15 years and no provision was made for medical facilities either in ESI or CGHS. As the Union government had revived the FCI as RFCL and ready for commercial production, the former employees of FCI Ramagundam have urged the government to provide them a decent pension to live the remaining part of their life.