Former DRDO DG services recalled

The contributions of former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) director general Suri Bhagvanatam instrumental in setting up a chain of defence laboratories for developing missiles, aircraft, combat vehicles, electronic warfare systems, etc., were recalled at the 115th birth anniversary celebrated by the Suri Bhagavatam on Thursday.

Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy, former DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy, Osmania University Registrar P. Lakshmi Narayana and others spoke in glowing terms about Suri Bhagavatam, who also worked as Director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and his role in developing the country’s strategic weapons systems. Excellence awards in his name were also given away to IIT-Hyderabad Director B.S. Murthy, DRDO DG-Missiles & Strategic Systems U. Raja Babu, NRSC director Prakash Chowhan, CEO & CTO IntelligentDesign Ravi Nimmagadda and chairman of Rivi group of companies M. Shashibusan, said a press release.