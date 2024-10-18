GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former DRDO DG services recalled

Published - October 18, 2024 09:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The contributions of former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) director general Suri Bhagvanatam instrumental in setting up a chain of defence laboratories for developing missiles, aircraft, combat vehicles, electronic warfare systems, etc., were recalled at the 115th birth anniversary celebrated by the Suri Bhagavatam on Thursday.

Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy, former DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy, Osmania University Registrar P. Lakshmi Narayana and others spoke in glowing terms about Suri Bhagavatam, who also worked as Director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and his role in developing the country’s strategic weapons systems. Excellence awards in his name were also given away to IIT-Hyderabad Director B.S. Murthy, DRDO DG-Missiles & Strategic Systems U. Raja Babu, NRSC director Prakash Chowhan, CEO & CTO IntelligentDesign Ravi Nimmagadda and chairman of Rivi group of companies M. Shashibusan, said a press release.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:01 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.