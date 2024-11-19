ADVERTISEMENT

Former Digital Media director in BRS govt ‘arrested’ by police

Published - November 19, 2024 11:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Konatham Dileep, a former director of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s Digital Media wing, was reportedly arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Monday (November 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

He was involved in the case of allegedly spreading misinformation and objectionable messages criticising the ruling Congress government in the State, the police said. Dileep was previously arrested in September for his social media posts pertaining to the violence in Jainoor, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district.

The arrest has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders, who called it undemocratic and an attempt to suppress dissent. Leaders accused the Congress government of misusing power to target those questioning its governance.

Former BRS minister Harish Rao has condemned the arrest, calling it undemocratic and demanding Dileep’s immediate release. Former MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy termed it ‘heinous’, accusing the government of silencing dissent. . Former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy condemned the arrest, accusing the Congress of harassing activists for exposing its non-performance. “The government is afraid of social media and cracking down on dissent,” he stated. BRS leader Rakesh Chirumilla said that Congress is running an ‘evil regime’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US