Former Digital Media director in BRS govt ‘arrested’ by police

Konatham Dileep, a former director of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s Digital Media wing, was reportedly arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Monday (November 18, 2024).

He was involved in the case of allegedly spreading misinformation and objectionable messages criticising the ruling Congress government in the State, the police said. Dileep was previously arrested in September for his social media posts pertaining to the violence in Jainoor, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district.

The arrest has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders, who called it undemocratic and an attempt to suppress dissent. Leaders accused the Congress government of misusing power to target those questioning its governance.

Former BRS minister Harish Rao has condemned the arrest, calling it undemocratic and demanding Dileep’s immediate release. Former MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy termed it ‘heinous’, accusing the government of silencing dissent. . Former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy condemned the arrest, accusing the Congress of harassing activists for exposing its non-performance. “The government is afraid of social media and cracking down on dissent,” he stated. BRS leader Rakesh Chirumilla said that Congress is running an ‘evil regime’.

