 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Digital Media director in BRS govt ‘arrested’ by police

Published - November 19, 2024 11:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Konatham Dileep, a former director of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s Digital Media wing, was reportedly arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Monday (November 18, 2024).

He was involved in the case of allegedly spreading misinformation and objectionable messages criticising the ruling Congress government in the State, the police said. Dileep was previously arrested in September for his social media posts pertaining to the violence in Jainoor, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district.

The arrest has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders, who called it undemocratic and an attempt to suppress dissent. Leaders accused the Congress government of misusing power to target those questioning its governance.

Former BRS minister Harish Rao has condemned the arrest, calling it undemocratic and demanding Dileep’s immediate release. Former MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy termed it ‘heinous’, accusing the government of silencing dissent. . Former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy condemned the arrest, accusing the Congress of harassing activists for exposing its non-performance. “The government is afraid of social media and cracking down on dissent,” he stated. BRS leader Rakesh Chirumilla said that Congress is running an ‘evil regime’.

Published - November 19, 2024 11:29 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.