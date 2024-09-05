Former Digital Director of Telangana govt. taken into custody

Konatham Dileep, who was the Digital Director of the Telangana government during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi rule, was taken into custody by the Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Hyderabad police on Thursday. The nature of his detention and the case in which is being questioned are yet to be known. While confirming that he has been detained, a senior CCS officer, seeking anonymity, said he is being examined in connection with a case registered against him. “He was picked up and brought to the police station for questioning. We will officially clarify further based on the questioning,” added the officer.

