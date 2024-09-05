ADVERTISEMENT

Former Digital Director of Telangana govt. taken into custody

Published - September 05, 2024 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Konatham Dileep, who was the Digital Director of the Telangana government during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi rule, was taken into custody by the Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Hyderabad police on Thursday. The nature of his detention and the case in which is being questioned are yet to be known. While confirming that he has been detained, a senior CCS officer, seeking anonymity, said he is being examined in connection with a case registered against him. “He was picked up and brought to the police station for questioning. We will officially clarify further based on the questioning,” added the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US