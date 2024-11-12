ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy Commercial Tax Officer sentenced to 4 years RI for graft

Published - November 12, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Cases in Karimnagar on Tuesday sentenced Thogari Pochaiah, Deputy Commercial Tax Officer, Luxettipet Unit of Mancherial Circle, Adilabad, to undergo four years rigorous imprisonment (RI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, among other charges.

The conviction comes after more than 11 years after the official was arrested by the ACB in 2013 for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. He was arrested by the ACB officials on September 27, 2013.

The bribe was demanded from the complainant to allow him to operate a fertilizer shop in his village Muthyampally without causing any inconvenience like cancellation of Tax Identification Number (TIN) for registration of the business.

