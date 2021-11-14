Former CS bereaved

A noted businessman and educationist of Warangal town Prodduturi Ganga Reddy (94) died of age related issues during treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was the president of Warangal Ekashila Education Society.

Ganga Reddy is survived by three sons and two daughters. His eldest son-in-law P. Ramakanth Reddy was the Chief Secretary of combined Andhra Pradesh during the chief ministership of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao, Rajya Sabha member V. Laxmikantha Rao and other leaders paid tributes to the departed soul at his residence in Nayeemnagar in Warangal town.