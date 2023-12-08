ADVERTISEMENT

Former CM KCR requires hip replacement surgery, 6-8 weeks recovery time: Doctors

December 08, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would require left hip replacement for the same, stated Yashoda Hospital’s management, where he is admitted. His condition is stable.

After a fall in the bathroom at his residence on Thursday midnight, he was subsequently taken to the hospital in Somajiguda.

ALSO READ
CM Revanth enquires about the health of KCR

“On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left Hip fracture [Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture].He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks,” as per the health bulletin issued by the hospital’s management.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that he is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team including Orthopaedic, Anaesthesia, General Medicine, and Pain Medicine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US