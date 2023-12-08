Former CM KCR requires hip replacement surgery, 6-8 weeks recovery time: Doctors

December 08, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would require left hip replacement for the same, stated Yashoda Hospital’s management, where he is admitted. His condition is stable.

After a fall in the bathroom at his residence on Thursday midnight, he was subsequently taken to the hospital in Somajiguda.

“On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left Hip fracture [Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture].He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks,” as per the health bulletin issued by the hospital’s management.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that he is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team including Orthopaedic, Anaesthesia, General Medicine, and Pain Medicine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.