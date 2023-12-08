Former CM KCR admitted to hospital with hip injury

December 08, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao suffered a hip fracture at his farmhouse in Erravelli, in the periphery of Hyderabad, late on Thursday night and was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals in the city early on Friday.

KCR suffered the injury after he apparently slipped in the bathroom and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. After investigations, it was found that he suffered a hairline fracture and may have to undergo surgery.

The former CM has been staying at his Farmhouse in Erravalli since his government was defeated in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly Elections-2023. He vacated the Pragati Bhavan (now renamed Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan) on the day of results and has been meeting MLAs and other party leaders at his farmhouse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.