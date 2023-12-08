ADVERTISEMENT

Former CM KCR admitted to hospital with hip injury

December 08, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao suffered a hip fracture at his farmhouse in Erravelli, in the periphery of Hyderabad, late on Thursday night and was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals in the city early on Friday.

KCR suffered the injury after he apparently slipped in the bathroom and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. After investigations, it was found that he suffered a hairline fracture and may have to undergo surgery.

The former CM has been staying at his Farmhouse in Erravalli since his government was defeated in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly Elections-2023. He vacated the Pragati Bhavan (now renamed Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan) on the day of results and has been meeting MLAs and other party leaders at his farmhouse.

