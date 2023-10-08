Former CLP leader Jana Reddy to contest Parliament elections

October 08, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), K.Jana Reddy said he intends to contest Parliament elections and stay away from Assembly elections.

Mr.Jana Reddy clarified that his sons will be contesting the Assembly elections if the party gives them tickets. His two sons have applied for Nagarjunasagar constituency, represented by Mr.Jana Reddy till 2018, and Miryalaguda constituency, represented by Bhaskar Rao, who was a close aide of Mr. Reddy before joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after getting elected on Congress party ticket in 2014.

Mr.Jana Reddy, one of the senior-most politicians in the country, has worked in the Cabinets of N.T. Rama Rao as a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the combined Andhra Pradesh and later in the Cabinets of Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy, K. Rosaiah and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy as Congress MLA. He was also the first leader of Opposition in Telangana. He was the Home Minister when the Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy government initiated talks with Maoists for peace.

The seven-time MLA, however, lost in the 2018 Assembly elections in the TRS (now BRS) wave and also in the by-elections held after the demise of sitting MLA from Nagarjuna Sagar, Nomula Narsaiah. If all goes well, Mr.Jana Reddy is likely to contest from the Nalgonda Parliament constituency since sitting MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is now contesting the Assembly polls.

