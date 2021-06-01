Former Chief Secretary of combined Andhra Pradesh S.V. Prasad succumbs to COVID-19

The 1975 batch officer held key posts during the regimes of both N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and was known to be a non-controversial officer.

Former Chief Secretary of the combined Andhra Pradesh S.V. Prasad passed away here on Tuesday at a private hospital after battling COVID-19.

He was admitted to a private hospital along with his wife and children two days ago for treatment and he succumbed to the infection on Tuesday morning.

The ever-smiling officer served as the Chief Secretary from 2010 for two years when K. Rosaiah was the Chief Minister. Mr. Prasad superseded 20 senior IAS officers of the 1973, 1974 and 1975 batches.

The 1975 batch officer held key posts during the regimes of N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and was known to be a non-controversial officer liked by both the Chief Ministers for his diligence. He also served as the Vigilance Commissioner.

During his 36-year career, he left an indelible impression on the administration. His first posting was as Sub-Collector at Gudur.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Mr. Prasad.