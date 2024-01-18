Former chairperson of Minorities Commission expresses disappointment as Congress does not field Muslim candidates

January 18, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former chairperson of the Minorities Commission for the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Abid Rasool Khan expressed surprise and disappointment at the Congress not fielding any Muslim for Legislative Council.

“The Congress party had indicated they were considering to nominate a Muslim in the Governor’s quota. On the other hand, the Governor has stated that she will not be nominating any candidates till the ongoing legal matter before the High Court is disposed of, as it is sub judice,” Mr Khan in a statement said.

Mr. Khan claimed that this was the ‘first time in history’ in Telangana and the undivided Andhra Pradesh no Muslim finds place as a minister of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that several Muslims, who supported the Congress, have been feeling let down by the ruling dispensation.

Mr. Khan alleged that the Congress government had not taken steps to fulfil the promises made under its Minority Declaration, a document which the party had released in the run up to the elections. This included an amendment of the State Minorities Commission Act, enhanced honorariums to imams and muezzins, better infrastructure and revitalisation of SETWIN, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.