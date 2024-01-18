ADVERTISEMENT

Former chairperson of Minorities Commission expresses disappointment as Congress does not field Muslim candidates

January 18, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

It is first time no Muslim has been made a minister, Abid Rasool Khan points out

The Hindu Bureau

Former chairperson of the Minorities Commission for the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Abid Rasool Khan expressed surprise and disappointment at the Congress not fielding any Muslim for Legislative Council.

“The Congress party had indicated they were considering to nominate a Muslim in the Governor’s quota. On the other hand, the Governor has stated that she will not be nominating any candidates till the ongoing legal matter before the High Court is disposed of, as it is sub judice,” Mr Khan in a statement said.

Mr. Khan claimed that this was the ‘first time in history’ in Telangana and the undivided Andhra Pradesh no Muslim finds place as a minister of the government.

He said that several Muslims, who supported the Congress, have been feeling let down by the ruling dispensation.

Mr. Khan alleged that the Congress government had not taken steps to fulfil the promises made under its Minority Declaration, a document which the party had released in the run up to the elections. This included an amendment of the State Minorities Commission Act, enhanced honorariums to imams and muezzins, better infrastructure and revitalisation of SETWIN, among others.

