Former BSP chief Praveen Kumar firm on contesting LS polls

March 16, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hours after announcing his decision to quit the BSP Praveen Kumar has dropped hints that his chances of contesting from Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency are still open.

Sources close to the former IPS officer said that he is likely to hold a meeting with his supporters in a day or two. “I am open about entering the fray from Nagarkurnool whether as an independent or backed by like-minded party,” he is understood to have told his close aides. Indications available suggest that in case he decides to enter the field as an independent, the BRS leadership is likely to extend full support to him.

The former BSP State chief reportedly told his supporters that intense pressure was mounted by the party’s top leadership to announce cancellation of the poll tie-up with the BRS. “How can I renegade on the open alliance with BRS? What will happen to my credibility?” he reportedly told his aides.

It is believed that Dr. Praveen Kumar reportedly mentioned that the BJP’s central leadership was upset with the Telangana unit of the BSP joining hands with the BRS and deciding to contest from two constituencies. The former IPS officer is believed to have made it clear that he would fight tooth and nail against the BJP’s communal and fascist policies and would continue to maintain cordial relationship with the BRS leadership.

When contacted, Dr. Praveen Kumar admitted that ever since the news of alliance between BRS and BSP was announced things started changing. “There was pressure from the high command to call off the poll tie-up. I did not agree to that and decided to resign from the party and my post,” he said. He pointed out that contesting LS polls was his top priority.