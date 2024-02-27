Former BRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy joins Congress

February 27, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Hyderabad

Senior BRS leader Teegala Krishna Reddy and his daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy, who is the Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad chairperson, joined the Congress party on Monday in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi.

Mr. Reddy was elected Mayor of Hyderabad in 2002 when Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister, defeating the MIM candidate. Earlier, he served as chairman of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.

He was elected as MLA from the Telugu Desam Party in 2014 but defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now BRS). He lost the 2018 elections to Congress candidate Sabitha Indra Reddy, who later defected to the TRS and was made a Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.