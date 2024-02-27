GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former BRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy joins Congress

His daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy, who is the Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson, also joined

February 27, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Former BRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy and his daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy joining the Congress party at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Former BRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy and his daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy joining the Congress party at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Senior BRS leader Teegala Krishna Reddy and his daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy, who is the Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad chairperson, joined the Congress party on Monday in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi.

Mr. Reddy was elected Mayor of Hyderabad in 2002 when Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister, defeating the MIM candidate. Earlier, he served as chairman of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.

He was elected as MLA from the Telugu Desam Party in 2014 but defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now BRS). He lost the 2018 elections to Congress candidate Sabitha Indra Reddy, who later defected to the TRS and was made a Minister.

