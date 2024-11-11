 />
Former BRS MLA called for questioning in phone tapping case

Published - November 11, 2024 04:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jubilee Hills police have sent notices to former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah in the phone tapping case on Monday (November 11, 2024). Officers will be questioning Lingaiah at the Jubilee Hills ACP office.

Requisition sent for a Red Corner Notice in phone tapping case: Telangana DGP

Sources said that he will be questioned about new evidence which came to light in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. Evidence showed that there was an alleged line of communication with Mekala Thirupathanna, a suspended additional superintendent of police, named as an accused in the case.

The can of worms about the phone tapping case opened with the arrest of Former DSP of Special Intelligence Branch Praneeth Rao on March 13, 2024 by the Panjagutta police from his residence in Srinagar Colony of Rajanna-Sircilla district. He was nabbed following a complaint from his superior, D. Ramesh, Additional SP with the SIB.

