Former BRS MLA booked for criminal trespass of government land 

January 01, 2024 - HYDERABAD

The Banjara Hills police, based on a complaint by Shaikpet Tahsildar, has booked former Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislator from Palair, Kandala Upender Reddy for alleged forgery of valuable security and criminal trespassing a government land parcel.

According to the complainant, the 2,185 sq-metre land located in Survey number 403 of Shaikpet village was based on surveys declared bona vacantia (unowned property) in 2010, once notified the government took possession, and a board was erected.

The same year, however, Deepthi Avenues Private Limited, owned by Mr. Upender Reddy, approached the court and claimed its ownership.

According to the Tahsildar, the company prayed before the court based on forged documents.

And recently, the company organisers have trespassed onto the property, conducted construction activity during the nights and erected a shed. Reportedly, a wine shop was being operated from the subject land.

The accused was booked for violations under various IPC S. 427 (Mischief), S. 447 (Criminal trespass), S. 467 (Forgery of valuable security), S. 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), S. 471 (Using as genuine a forged document).

A probe was opened.

