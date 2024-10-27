Former BRS Minister’s brother arrested in a housing scam

Srikanth Goud, brother of former BRS minister Srinivas Goud, has been arrested by the police in a case related to the sale of two-bedroom houses in Mahbubnagar district.

He was later remanded in 14 days of judicial custody. Police said that a case was registered against four persons on a complaint filed by a Tehsildar last month that there were irregularities in the government lands in survey number 523 in Adarshanagar, a suburb of Christianpally, Mahabubnagar town.

Three people have already been arrested and remanded in this case. Mr. Srikanth Goud, who is accused number 4 in this case was absconding. When the police traced him to Hyderabad and was planning to arrest him, his brother and former Minister Srinivas Goud had him personally surrendered to the Mahabubnagar rural police.