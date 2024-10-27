GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former BRS Minister’s brother arrested in a housing scam

Mr. Srikanth Goud, who is accused number 4 in this case was absconding.

Published - October 27, 2024 05:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Srikanth Goud, brother of former BRS minister Srinivas Goud, has been arrested by the police in a case related to the sale of two-bedroom houses in Mahbubnagar district.

He was later remanded in 14 days of judicial custody. Police said that a case was registered against four persons on a complaint filed by a Tehsildar last month that there were irregularities in the government lands in survey number 523 in Adarshanagar, a suburb of Christianpally, Mahabubnagar town.

Three people have already been arrested and remanded in this case. Mr. Srikanth Goud, who is accused number 4 in this case was absconding. When the police traced him to Hyderabad and was planning to arrest him, his brother and former Minister Srinivas Goud had him personally surrendered to the Mahabubnagar rural police.

Published - October 27, 2024 05:58 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.