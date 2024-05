May 02, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

A. Indrakaran Reddy, who worked as a Minister in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government till the elections, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC incharge Deepadas Munsi. Earlier, he sent his resignation to BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

