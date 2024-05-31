GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Former Archbishop Thumma Bala passes away 

Updated - May 31, 2024 12:39 am IST

Published - May 31, 2024 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Emeritus Archbishop of Hyderabad Thumma Bala 

Emeritus Archbishop of Hyderabad Thumma Bala 

Emeritus Archbishop of Hyderabad Thumma Bala passed away on Thursday. He was 80. Announcing the death, Cardinal Poola Anthony, Archbishop of Hyderabad, and the clergy remembered the ministry of Most Rev. Thumma Bala.

He was born in Narimetta village of Warangal. He was ordained as priest in December 1970, and played significant roles, including as professor of Catechetics at St. John’s Regional Seminary, Hyderabad, as chairman of A.P. Regional Catechetical Commission, chairman of CBCI Health Commission, and a member of the Pontifical Council for Health Care Apostolate, Vatican.

He was consecrated as a bishop in March 1987, and was later appointed as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad in March 2011.

“He was proficient in Telugu, English, Hindi, Italian, German, and Latin, and his extensive contributions to the church and community are a testament to his lifelong dedication and service,” said Cardinal Poola Anthony.

Funeral rites of Most Rev. Thumma Bala will be held on Friday 11 a.m. onwards at St. Mary’s High School, Secunderabad, followed by the burial at St. Mary’s Basilica.

Mortal remains will be kept at St. Mary’s Basilica for paying final tributes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.