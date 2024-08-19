GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former A.P. State Election Commissioner is ASCI D-G 

Published - August 19, 2024 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, a 1982-batch IAS officer of A.P. cadre, took charge as the new Director-General of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here on Monday. He replaces in-charge D-G Nirmalya Bagchi. During his 34 years of service, Mr. Ramesh Kumar held various posts at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams, Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Housing and Finance departments. He had served as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and, post retirement, as the A.P. State Election Commissioner between 2016 and 2021. Mr. Ramesh Kumar had also been a member of the Court of Governors of ASCI.

